Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $407.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

