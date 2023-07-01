Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 353,768 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after acquiring an additional 336,924 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

