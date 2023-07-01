Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

