Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,892 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

