Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,691,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

