Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.37

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.37 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 72,663 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. The firm has a market cap of £14.09 million, a PE ratio of -134.62 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.05.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. It also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

