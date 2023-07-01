Scotiabank Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.35 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.86.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

