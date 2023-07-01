Scotiabank Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.96. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$15.63 and a 12 month high of C$24.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 31.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5612466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

