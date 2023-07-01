Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $90.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $18,022,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

