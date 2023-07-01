Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Secured Income Fund Stock Performance
LON:SSIF opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. Secured Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The stock has a market cap of £6.58 million, a PE ratio of 416.67 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.65.
About Secured Income Fund
