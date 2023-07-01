Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Secured Income Fund Stock Performance

LON:SSIF opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. Secured Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The stock has a market cap of £6.58 million, a PE ratio of 416.67 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.65.

Get Secured Income Fund alerts:

About Secured Income Fund

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

Receive News & Ratings for Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.