SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
SEEK Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. SEEK has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.39.
SEEK Company Profile
