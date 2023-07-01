SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SEEK Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. SEEK has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

