Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $497.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $363.59 and a 52 week high of $497.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

