Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,724 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

American Tower stock opened at $193.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.85.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.64.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.