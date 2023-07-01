Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $400.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $405.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.