Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average of $146.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

