Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $867.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

