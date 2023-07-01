Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

