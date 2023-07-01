Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

