Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

