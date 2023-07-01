Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,197 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD opened at $26.35 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

