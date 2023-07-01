Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,491,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,861 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Up 1.6 %

MSCI opened at $469.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.43. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.