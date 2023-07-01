Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $169.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.64. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

