SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (BATS:SELV)

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of SELV stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 156,743 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

