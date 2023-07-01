SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 96,902 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 368.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.