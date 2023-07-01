Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $44.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.