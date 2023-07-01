Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $401.64

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.64 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.36). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 421.60 ($5.36), with a volume of 3,062,759 shares.

Shaftesbury Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 421.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

