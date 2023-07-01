Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.
SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Insider Transactions at Shake Shack
In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack
Shake Shack Price Performance
NYSE SHAK opened at $77.74 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shake Shack
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.