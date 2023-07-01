Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 8,977.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $77.74 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

