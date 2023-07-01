Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 220.0% in June

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shelf Drilling Price Performance

SHLLF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. Shelf Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Get Shelf Drilling alerts:

About Shelf Drilling

(Free Report)

See Also

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.