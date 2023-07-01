Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 220.0% in June

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Shelf Drilling Price Performance
SHLLF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. Shelf Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.21.
About Shelf Drilling
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shelf Drilling
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.