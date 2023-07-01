Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.48. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 352,664 shares traded.

Sherritt International Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$190.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. Sherritt International had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of C$58.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.1286863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.