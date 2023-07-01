ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Up 5.9%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.17. 245,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 510,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ShiftPixy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ShiftPixy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ShiftPixy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 562,134 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

