Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Declines By 42.9%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 3.54%.

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

