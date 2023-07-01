Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Declines By 54.3%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 582,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 89.63% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SDSI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 16,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

