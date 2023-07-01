Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Expands By 230.5%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 230.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Assure stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,753. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.16) by ($0.93). Assure had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 231.42%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Assure will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

IONM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Assure from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,989 shares of company stock worth $52,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

