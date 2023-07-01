Short Interest in Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNGW) Decreases By 50.0%

Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNGW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:BLNGW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. Belong Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.
