Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Decreases By 43.7%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness Stock Performance

Captiva Verde Wellness stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,467. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers products, including cannabis oil and psilocybin. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

