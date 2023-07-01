Short Interest in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Drops By 56.4%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. Guggenheim downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bloom Burton downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $38.42. 1,277,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.14.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.