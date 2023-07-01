Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rises By 94.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
MGDDY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 91,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.