Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rises By 94.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MGDDY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 91,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

