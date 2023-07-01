Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Drops By 69.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
DBCCF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,361. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
About Decibel Cannabis
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.