Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Expands By 141.5%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DLAKY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 10,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,980. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

