Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Expands By 141.5%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DLAKY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 10,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,980. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
