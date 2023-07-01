Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Expands By 135.1%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,500 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the May 31st total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 627.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRXGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 875 ($11.13) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $7.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

