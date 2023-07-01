Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Drops By 88.1%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

DTF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 15,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 26.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 191,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 172,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

