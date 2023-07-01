Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Drops By 88.1%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
DTF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 15,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $12.52.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
