Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Decreases By 74.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,917. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
