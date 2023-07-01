Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Decreases By 74.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,917. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 164.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 430,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 267,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 63,737 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

