Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Drops By 72.7%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elliott Opportunity II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOCW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,432. Elliott Opportunity II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOCW. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 331,925 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

