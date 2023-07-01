Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Decreases By 63.8%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 48,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $525,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 320,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FATP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,623. Fat Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

