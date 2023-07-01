Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Decreases By 61.9%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000.

Shares of FTA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.68. 55,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

