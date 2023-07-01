Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Decreases By 43.1%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,676,000 after acquiring an additional 907,715 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $39,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $37,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 734,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,502,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 889,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,936. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

