Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declines By 70.1%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 207,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,749. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.15.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

