Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Increases By 183.3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 12,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Fuchs Petrolub Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1889 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous dividend of $0.18. Fuchs Petrolub’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

