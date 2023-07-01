Short Interest in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACW) Increases By 160.0%

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPACW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.