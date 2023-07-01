Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Declines By 62.2%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,002,300 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 7,932,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 968.5 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $2.08 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

Further Reading

